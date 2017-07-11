CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Charlotte is making a push to land a Major League Soccer team.

The city will host MLS executives July 18 in hopes of convincing them to bring a franchise to a city that already has an NFL and NBA team.

MLS4CLT, the ownership group seeking to lure a Major League Soccer (MLS) club to Charlotte, says MLS executives will meet with officials from the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County and visit the proposed MLS stadium site.

Marcus Smith, the CEO of MLS4CLT, says in an email to The Associated Press that “we’re really excited to provide MLS leadership with an up-close look at the passion Charlotte has for soccer” and that “we’re looking forward to showcasing all the different ways Major League Soccer can positively impact our community.”