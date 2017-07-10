New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called a constituent a “bum” on a radio program Monday.

A caller called into a radio show on WFAN in New Jersey and chastised Mr. Christie for using a closed beach over the July 4 holiday. Mr. Christie was guest hosting the show as a reported audition to take over once his term as governor ends this fall.

The caller, “Mike,” called Mr. Christie a “bully” and a “fat a—” and the governor responded with equally harsh words.

“I love getting calls from communists in Montclair,” Mr. Christie said. “You’re swearing on the air, Mike. You’re a bum.”

The New Jersey governor first made a name for himself by his tough-talk and no nonsense attitude in his town hall meetings. He soared to popularity, even being a possible vice presidential pick to Republican nominee Mitt Romney in 2012. Since then, he has seen a massive decline in support with a historic 15 percent approval rating from those in his state.