Count “Mike from Montclair” among those upset with the way New Jersey governor Chris Christie used a publicly closed beach for his own personnel use.

While Christie was guest-hosting an afternoon sports radio show Monday, a caller, Mike from Montclair, blasted the governor for the incident.

After the caller insulted Christie for his weight, Christie proceeded to call the caller a communist.

Christie was reportedly on the air to audition for a show with the radio station, replacing Mike Francesa. Christie has guest-hosted in the past and will need a new job once he leaves the governor’s mansion in 2018.

Mike from Montclair was upset with Christie following the news that the governor used a closed beach during a government shutdown.