President Trump commended his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. for “his transparency” as he comes under fire for a meeting a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign.

“My son is a high-quality person and I applaud his transparency,” Mr. Trump said in statement read by White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Mrs. Sanders declined to answer most questions about the younger Mr. Trump’s meeting and email that informed him the Russian government supported his father’s campaign.

But she said Mr. Trump was “frustrated” that the story continued to be a distraction.

“The president is, I would say, frustrate with the process and the fact that this continues to be an issue,” said Mrs. Sanders.

Mr. Trump would rather focus on the economy, health care, tax reform and an infrastructure program, she said.

“That’s where he would like to be focused,” she said.

The younger Mr. Trump earlier released the entire email chain that arranged a meeting between himself and a Russian lawyer. It show he was offered “high level and sensitive information” which came from within the Russian government and was said to be of help to his father’s presidential campaign.

The younger Mr. Trump said he released the emails for the sake of transparency but the disclosure set off a new firestorm of controversy for the Trump team by firmly establishing that the campaign had been willing to glean dirt on rival Hillary Clinton from a foreign power.