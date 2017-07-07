President Trump will discuss the war in Syria and counterterrorism with French President Emmanuel Macron when they meet in Paris this week, a senior administration official said Tuesday.

Mr. Trump, who just returned to Washington Saturday from a European summit, will arrive in France on Thursday morning with first lady Melania Trump. They were invited to celebrate Bastille Day festivities on Friday, which will include U.S. troops to mark the 100th anniversary of America’s entrance into World War I.

The president and Mr. Macron will hold a bilateral meeting and a joint news conference. Joined by their wives, they will also have a private dinner in Paris.

“I would characterize the relationship between the two of them as being very positive,” the administration official said. “There are some issues where we see the world a little bit differently, but many issues where we see the world more or less the same.”

Mr. Trump accepted the invitation in part to pay tribute to the historic military alliance of the U.S. and France.

“There are clear parallels to our partnership and our alliances 100 years ago and today,” the official said. “That’s a big part of why the president is going to be there.”