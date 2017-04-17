Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday released the entire email chain from when a meeting was set up with a Russian lawyer during the presidential race, saying he wanted to be “totally transparent.”

The meeting between President Trump’s eldest son and the lawyer with ties to the Kremlin has reignited allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russian to interfere in the election.

“To everyone, in order to be totally transparent, I am releasing the entire email chain of my emails with Rob Goldstone about the meeting on June 9, 2016,” the younger Trump said on Twitter, where he posted the email chain.

“To put this in context,” he wrote, “this occurred before the current Russian fever was in vogue.”

The email chain from June 2016 largely supports the younger Mr. Trump’s story that he agreed to the meeting after being told he would receive information damaging to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

However, the email revealed that he was told the Russian government was trying to help his father’s campaign.

The email from Rob Goldstone, a former British journalist and Trump associate who arranged the meeting, states that the “crown prosecutor of Russia” had met with a business partner of the elder Mr. Trump and “offered to provide the Trump campaign with so official documents and informant that would incriminate Hillary and her dealing with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”

“This is obviously very high level and sensitive information and is part of Russia and it’s government’s support for Mr. Trump,” Mr. Goldstein wrote.

Mr. Trump responded back writing that “if it’s what you say I love it.”

Here’s my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

The New York Times first reported Friday about the meeting between the younger Mr. Trump and the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya.

The paper announced Tuesday that it had obtained the email chain just prior to the younger Mr. Trump releasing it on Twitter.

“The first email on June 3, 2016 was from Rob, who was relating a request from Emin, a person I kew from the 2013 Ms. Universe Pageant near Moscow,” he said in the statement accompanying the email chain.

He was referring to Emin Agalarov, a Russian pop music star.

“Emin and his father have a very highly respected company in Moscow,” continued the younger Mr. Trump. “The information they suggested they had about Hillary Clinton I thought was Political Opposition Research.”

The younger Mr. Trump said that during the meeting Ms. Veselnitskaya claimed to have information that “individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee” and supporting Clinton.

“No details or supporting information was provided or even offered,” the younger Mr. Trump said in a statement. “It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information.”

He has said that no details or supporting information was ever offered, and that his father was unaware of the meeting.

“As Rob Goldstone said just today in the press, the entire meeting was ‘the most inane nonsense I ever heard. And I was actually agitated by it,’” the younger Mr. Trump said in the tweet.

The president’s opponents in the U.S. seized on the story as fresh evidence of possible collusion. The FBI has uncovered no evidence of collusion after a yearlong investigation, but investigations continues, including a Justice Department special counsel probe that began in May.