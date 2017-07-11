The FBI might be getting a new director, but it won’t be moving to a new headquarters anytime soon.

The General Services Administration announced Tuesday that it has canceled plans to move the FBI from its downtown Washington, D.C. location to the suburbs.

The plan to relocate the bureau from the J. Edgar Hoover building had been in the works for years, with locations in Greenbelt and Landover, Maryland and Springfield, Virginia under consideration for the move.

The decision to scrap the plans was a financial one, according to GSA officials who said the government could not risk moving forward with the plan without the dedicated funding required.

“The fiscal year 2017 budget request included $1.4 billion for this project; however, the $523 million appropriated in 2017 leaves an $882 million funding gap,” a GSA spokeswoman said in a statement issued Tuesday. “Moving forward without full funding puts the government at risk for cost escalations and the potential reduction in value of the J. Edgar Hoover property that developers were to receive as part of this procurement.”

The announcement comes a day before the Senate Judiciary Committee is set to hold a confirmation hearing for Chris Wray, President Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI. Mr. Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey amid the FBI’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The GSA spokeswoman said the cancellation of the project “does not lessen the need for a new FBI headquarters” and that it will continue to work with the FBI to address the bureau’s space requirements.

Under the GSA’s original plan, the bidder that won the FBI building contract would have had to construct the new headquarters at one of the three locations vetted for the project but would be able to take over the J. Edgar Hoover site and convert it for other uses.

One of the companies in the running for the bid before the plan was canceled was Vornado Realty Trust, which co-owns buildings with Mr. Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Lawmakers had already voiced concern that it could be considered a conflict of interest if Vornado was awarded the bid.