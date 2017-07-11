TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey’s Supreme Court has ruled that dashboard-camera video and other information related to a fatal 2014 shooting of a suspect by police should be released in a case widely watched by government transparency advocates.

The court ruled Tuesday that the town of Lyndhurst should have released video and use of force reports from the shooting after a high-speed chase involving a stolen car.

The judges say that dashboard footage can “inform the public’s strong interest” in the fatal police shooting without “undermining the integrity of an investigation.”

The court agreed that other investigative reports did not need to be released.

State lawyers argued disclosing the records would place the state on a “slippery slope” that could lead to many other types of confidential information being released.