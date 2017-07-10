Five players represent the Washington Nationals in Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Miami — and four of them are starting.

Max Scherzer, Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy and Ryan Zimmerman all get the start Tuesday, while pitcher Stephen Strasburg is available off the bench.

Harper will bat third, Murphy fifth and Zimmerman seventh. Scherzer will be the National League’s starting pitcher, becoming the fifth pitcher to start in both the American and National Leagues.

The Washington Times’ Todd Dybas is in Miami, so follow him on Twitter for updates and stories.

Harper is announced. He is slightly booed. He received a little award for being the NL’s leading vote-getter. Judge for the AL. — Todd Dybas (@Todd_Dybas) July 11, 2017

Here are more details about tonight’s game:

When: Tuesday, 8 p.m. Eastern

Where: Marlins Park, Miami

Channel: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports GO