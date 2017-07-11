By - Associated Press - Tuesday, July 11, 2017

PHOENIX (AP) - The Phoenix Police Department is considering policy changes that would limit when and where a person’s immigration status applied to local police work.

The Arizona Republic (http://bit.ly/2sM6ndk ) reported Monday the revised immigration-enforcement policy would bar officers from asking a crime victim or witness about their immigration status.

According to a draft version of the policy, it also would prohibit school-resource officers from contacting Immigration and Customs Enforcement while on school grounds.

The policy amendments would not alter how police typically interact with a suspect, regardless of immigration status. Under Arizona law, all arrested individuals have their immigration status verified by the federal government before they’re released.

LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide