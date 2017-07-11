PHOENIX (AP) - The Phoenix Police Department is considering policy changes that would limit when and where a person’s immigration status applied to local police work.

The Arizona Republic (http://bit.ly/2sM6ndk ) reported Monday the revised immigration-enforcement policy would bar officers from asking a crime victim or witness about their immigration status.

According to a draft version of the policy, it also would prohibit school-resource officers from contacting Immigration and Customs Enforcement while on school grounds.

The policy amendments would not alter how police typically interact with a suspect, regardless of immigration status. Under Arizona law, all arrested individuals have their immigration status verified by the federal government before they’re released.