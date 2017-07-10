The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. last year said she never had damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

“I never had any damaging or sensitive information about Hillary Clinton. It was never my intention to have that,” Natalia Veselnitskaya said to NBC News.

She said their meeting was on behalf of a client who wanted her to discuss the Magnitsky Act. The 2012 bill prohibits Russian officials, supposedly responsible for beating a lawyer to death for investigating tax evasion in Russia, from using the U.S. banking system or entering the country.

Ms. Veselnitskaya said it’s possible that Mr. Trump Jr. could have thought the meeting concerned Mrs. Clinton, but she couldn’t say for sure. The New York Times reported that there was email evidence that members of the Trump campaign, including Mr. Trump Jr., believed they would receive such information from this meeting.

“It is quite possible that maybe they were longing for such an information. They wanted it so badly that they could only hear the thought that they wanted,” she said.