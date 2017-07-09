Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont is the most beloved senator on Capitol Hill, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the least, according to a new Morning Consult poll of their home state constituencies.

Nearly half of the Kentucky voters surveyed disapproved of the Mr. McConnell’s performance and just over four in 10 voters gave him a thumbs up.

Mr. Sanders, meanwhile, enjoys the support of 75 percent of voters in Vermont, compared to 21 percent who disapproved.

Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, both Hawaii Democrats, John Hoeven of North Dakota and Patrick Leahy, also of Vermont, rounded out the top five most popular senators.

On the flip side, Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake, both Arizona Republicans, Jon Tester, Montana Democrat, and Robert Menendez, New Jersey Democrat, topped the list of least popular senators.

Mr. Tester and Mr. Flake are considered vulnerable in the 2018 midterm elections.