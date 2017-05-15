By The Associated Press - Associated Press - Tuesday, July 11, 2017

The federal crackdown on illegal immigration under President Donald Trump is causing anxiety among Europeans, who consist of about 4 percent of the estimated 11 million people living in this country illegally. A look at how European deportations for all of fiscal year 2016 compare with totals so far in 2017. Figures for fiscal 2017 were provided to The Associated Press by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and run from Oct. 1, 2016 through June 24:

EUROPEAN COUNTRYFY2016FY2017*
Romania176193
Spain101117
United Kingdom160102
Russia9481
Poland11574
Italy5571
Turkey5066
Ukraine6956
Hungary3052
France5951
Portugal4448
Germany7247
Albania3235
Bosnia-Herzegovina4929
Netherlands2526
Moldova1524
Czech Republic1923
Bulgaria1721
Ireland2618
Slovakia916
Serbia1616
Lithuania1716
Armenia2116
Latvia815
Greece1514
Georgia2214
Sweden1811
Kazakhstan199
Estonia98
Macedonia77
Kosovo147
Montenegro56
Belgium76
Belarus86
Czechoslovakia**35
Azerbaijan14
Croatia74
Switzerland114
Denmark43
Norway63
Finland22
Yugoslavia**62
Austria82
Andorra01
Luxembourg01
San Marino01
Serbia and Montenegro**11
Slovenia11
Iceland21
Liechtenstein00
Malta00
Cyprus10
TOTAL DEPORTATIONS TO EUROPE1,4561,336
TOTAL DEPORTATIONS TO ALL COUNTRIES240,255167,350
SOURCE: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
* Oct. 1, 2016 through June 24, 2017
** ICE did not explain figures provided for former nations.
LOAD COMMENTS ()

 

Click to Read More

Click to Hide