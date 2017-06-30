Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that he will push off the start of senators’ scheduled August recess, amid support from within his own conference to keep lawmakers in town next month to try to finish up work on health care, taxes, and a budget.

“In order to provide more time to complete action on important legislative items and process nominees that have been stalled by a lack of cooperation from our friends across the aisle, the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of August,” Mr. McConnell said in a statement.

The Kentucky Republican said once the Senate finishes its work on repealing parts of Obamacare, they will tackle the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) “and the backlog of critical nominations that have been mindlessly stalled by Democrats.”

The first full week of lawmakers’ traditional August recess had tentatively been scheduled to start on July 31.

Earlier Tuesday, more than a half dozen Senate Republicans had stepped up their call for leaders to consider cancelling their monthlong August recess so lawmakers can tackle a handful of policy issues, ranging from health care to taxes to funding the government past September.

“I don’t see any reason why we need to be leaving this town in August,” said Sen. Steve Daines, Montana Republican. “If you were going to school and you were getting failing grades in your spring semester, you better stay in school for summer and go to summer school.”

Mr. Daines joined nine other Senate Republicans in penning a recent letter to Mr. McConnell asking him to consider axing the August break if lawmakers hadn’t made sufficient progress on health care, a budget, government funding, the debt ceiling, and taxes.

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said Tuesday that lawmakers should also be prepared to work weekends, and Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota suggested staying in town for just one or two weeks if more time wasn’t feasible.

The Republicans also blamed Senate Democrats for throwing up historic levels of obstruction, notably on President Trump’s nominees, but Mr. Rounds said the GOP has to make due with what they have right now.

He said it’s the Democrats’ “prerogative” to delay.

“But that means, then, that we’ve got to do as the majority what we think is right, and that is to get our job done as well,” Mr. Rounds said.

The call came as senators returned from a separate weeklong break for the Fourth of July holiday, and as Republicans try to figure out a path forward on repealing parts of Obamacare before the extended break, which is scheduled to come in about three weeks.

Other Republican senators who attended the Tuesday press conference included David Perdue of Georgia, who spearheaded the letter, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Luther Strange of Alabama, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has also advocated for Congress to stay in town during August, and Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and James Lankford of Oklahoma are others who had signed onto the letter to Mr. McConnell.

In the House, the conservative Freedom Caucus has also called for Congress to stay in session through the August recess to get its work done.