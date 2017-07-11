ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on congressional race in central New Mexico (all times local):

2 p.m.

An immigration lawyer is jumping into the race for an open congressional seat in central New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (https://goo.gl/rSTUqW ) Michael Hendricks is launching a campaign this week for the Republican nomination in the 1st Congressional District.

He is the second Republican candidate to enter a race for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who is running for New Mexico governor.

Former state Rep. Janice Arnold-Jones recently filed papers with the Federal Election Commission to run for the seat as a Republican. The GOP has not won the seat since 2008.

Hendricks says he wants to bring back morality to Congress and stem the tide of overspending in Washington.

Seven Democrats also are running.

___

9 a.m.

A rising Latina Republican state lawmaker says she is not jumping into the crowded race for an open congressional seat in central New Mexico.

State Rep. Monica Youngblood told The Associated Press that she didn’t feel it was a “viable option” for her to seek the GOP nomination for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District. Her announcement comes as some Republicans have urged her to run for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who is running for New Mexico governor.

Seven Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination for the seat.

Former state Rep. Janice Arnold-Jones filed papers with the Federal Election Commission to run for the seat as a Republican. The GOP has not won the seat since 2008.