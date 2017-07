President Trump tweeted Tuesday that he’s trying to get the U.S. to host the Olympics in 2028.

“Working hard to get the Olympics for the United States (L.A.). Stay tuned!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The International Olympic Committee is expected to name Los Angeles as the host of the summer games in 2028 and Paris as the host for the winter games in 2024.

The committee is having a week-long session at their headquarters in Switzerland to make the decision.