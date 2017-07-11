URBANA, Ill. (AP) - A proposed football performance center at the University of Illinois is expected to cost about $79.2 million to build.

The News-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2ueG1oO ) reports Senior Associate Vice President Mike Bass met with the UI Board of Trustees’ Audit, Budget, Finance and Facility Committee on Monday to discuss funding for the project. Action will be taken at a future meeting.

Athletic director Josh Whitman announced plans to build the three-level center last month. Whitman estimated the cost of the project would range between $60 million to $80 million.

The center will include a weight room and outdoor practice fields. It’s expected to be completed by 2019.

The center’s designer, Tim Cahill, says the center is the first phase of a two-part project that also includes renovations to the university’s stadium.

