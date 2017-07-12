MIAMI (AP) - Your daily look at news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.

FLORIDA MAN SOUGHT IN SHOOTING THAT LEFT THREE DEAD IN ALABAMA

Authorities searched for a Florida man described as armed and dangerous Wednesday after a shooting that left three people dead in a domestic dispute at an Alabama mobile home community near Birmingham. Gardendale Police Chief Mike Walker said all the victims were adults with a family relationship to suspect Kenneth Dion Lever, 52, of Santa Rosa County near Pensacola, Florida.

ME WANT COCAINE? DRUGS FOUND INSIDE COOKIE MONSTER DOLL

A stash of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll has landed a Florida man in jail on a drug charge. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Camus McNair was arrested after deputies found the drugs in the doll during a traffic stop in the Florida Keys involving a car with heavily tinted windows and an obscured license plate.

ASHES TO BEACHES: MISSING GEORGIA CREMAINS WASH UP ON FLORIDA’S GULF SHORE

Authorities and relatives are at a loss to explain how the cremated remains of a Georgia woman mysteriously washed up on a Florida Beach. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a box containing the ashes of an Atlanta-area woman was found by a man walking the beach. They were in a bag that identified the ashes as those of Ngacloan Hua, who died in DeKalb County, Georgia, last April.

JEB? JETER? JORDAN? NEW FLORIDA MARLINS OWNER EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

The Miami Marlins are soon expected to choose a winning bid from among three investment groups seeking to buy the team, and all have offered about the same amount of money. One investment group includes former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Massachusetts businessman Tagg Romney. A second group is led by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, a 14-time All-Star, and includes NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. The third group is led by South Florida businessman Jorge Mas.

FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT DIES DURING OFFSEASON WORKOUT

A 16-year-old high school football player from Florida has died, days after he collapsed due to heat stroke during an offseason football workout. Zachary Polsenberg collapsed last month during a workout with a Fort Myers high school football team. He died after being taken off life support.