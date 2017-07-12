LAS VEGAS (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the inclusion of Las Vegas in a list of so-called sanctuary cities that don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities is being reviewed.

Sessions’ remarks came Wednesday in Las Vegas, where he spoke before a group of federal, state and local law enforcement officials.

Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, and other jurisdictions were singled out in a May 2016 report by the Justice Department’s inspector general that found local policies or rules could interfere with providing information to immigration agents.

Sessions says Las Vegas has a “great cooperative system” with federal officials.

The jurisdictions last week received a strongly worded statement from the department questioning whether they are responding honestly when asked whether they follow the law on sharing the immigration status of residents.