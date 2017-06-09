Sen. Angus King said Wednesday that Senate Republicans needs to have more open conversations on health care to get something passed.

“I know many Republicans who don’t know what’s in it,” Mr. King, Maine independent, said. “Let’s get some information. This place doesn’t work well when a few people have information and then spring it on the rest of us.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the August recess would be cut in half to work further on health care. He said the Senate also wants to address other issues and pass a defense authorization bill.

Republicans have been accused of keeping the contents of the bill, and subsequent changes, a secret even from some of their fellow members, with only a small working group was included in the initial draft.

They plan to release an updated draft on Thursday.