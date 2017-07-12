Sen. Bernard Sanders is not closing the door on another presidential run.

In an interview with Sirius XM Progress’ Make It Plain with Mark Thompson, Mr. Sanders said it is too early to start talking about running for the White House in 2020, though he made it clear that it is still an option.

“No, I am not taking it off the table,” Mr. Sanders said. “I just have not made any decisions.”

Mr. Sanders said right now the focus should be on stopping the GOP-led effort to dismantle Obamacare and to stop President Trump’s “reactionary proposals.”

“He is a representative of the billionaire class, he’s at war against the working class,” the Vermont independent said of Mr. Trump.

“We’ve got to raise the minimum wage, right now we are working on that to 15 bucks an hour,” he said. “We have got to make public colleges and universities tuition free. We’ve got to be aggressive on criminal justice reform. There’s a whole lot of fights that we have to fight. It’s just too early to be talking about an election three and a half years from now.”