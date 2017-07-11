During the top of the fourth inning in Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game, Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper was interviewed by the Fox broadcast team, which included play-by-play announcer Joe Buck.

As the interview wound down, this exchange between Harper and Buck unfolded:

During the #MLBAllStarGame, Bryce Harper asks about the man, Dak Prescott: pic.twitter.com/sjCgRLiudf — Tru Maroon Nation (@TruMaroonNation) July 12, 2017

Harper was referring, of course, to the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback-running back duo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. The 24-year old All-Star has never been one to hide his love for the Redskins’ NFC East rivals, proudly sporting Cowboys merchandise at various events.

Nonetheless, the conversation with Buck about Prescott and Elliott rubbed several Redskins fans the wrong way, including Danny Rouhier of 106.7 The Fan.

When you remember that Bryce is a cowboys fan pic.twitter.com/UI6BYsjsiZ — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) July 12, 2017

On the other end of the spectrum, Prescott thanked for Harper for his praise in a short tweet.

Appreciate the love @Bharper3407 . You’re THAT DUDE though. Everyday of the week #ASG17 — Dak Prescott (@dak) July 12, 2017

Harper is not the only D.C. sports star to support the Cowboys. Last September, Washington Wizards point guard and self-proclaimed Dallas fan John Wall wore a Cowboys jersey to a game between the NFC East rivals at FedEx Field.