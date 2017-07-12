PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says he is facing the coming season with renewed energy after an offseason cancer scare.

Arians reveals in his new book “The Quarterback Whisperer” that a small spot was detected on his kidney while he was being examined for a hernia problem in December.

He said in the book that the diagnosis was renal cell carcinoma. A small portion of his kidney was removed in February “and now I feel great,” he said.

The 64-year-old coach said his energy has returned and he’s ready for at least one more season as an NFL coach.

The cancer was found at an early enough stage that Arians‘ kidney was saved. He told NFL Network that he feels very lucky.

It was Arians‘ second bout with cancer. He beat prostate cancer in 2007.

___

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL