Sen. Chris Coons said Tuesday that he’s not ready to accuse Donald Trump Jr. of treason for meeting with a Russian lawyer last year for compromising information on Hillary Clinton.

“I’m not there yet, but I think that’s exactly why we need the investigation,” Mr. Coons, Delaware Democrat, said on CNN.

Mr. Coons was reacting to fellow Democrat, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine’s comments on Tuesday, who did make the leap saying the investigation into Trump’s campaign ties to Russia is now a “treason investigation.”

“I don’t disagree with Sen. Kaine that that’s a question on all our minds, but as lawyer, I’m going to be careful with my words on that charge,” Mr. Coons added.

He said that Donald Trump Jr.’s reaction in the email exchanges were also troubling. Mr. Trump Jr. posted his emails on the meeting on his Twitter feed Tuesday.

“His enthusiasm and lack of surprise to get an email from the Russian government is pretty surprising,” Mr. Coons said.