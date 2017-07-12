The head of the Senate Judiciary Committee said FBI director nominee Chris Wray has a track record demonstrating the kind of independence needed to serve as the nation’s top cop.

Sen. Charles Grassley, Iowa Republican, opened Mr. Wray’s nomination hearing Wednesday highlighting the bipartisan support the former federal prosecutor has received for his nomination.

“In reviewing his record, I’ve seen Mr. Wray’s commitment to independence,” Mr. Grassley said. “He’s prosecuted ‘little guys’ and ‘big guys,’ including a major league baseball player, gun-traffickers and RICO violators. He’s prosecuted folks on both sides of the political spectrum, including folks working on a Republican campaign.”

The degree to which Mr. Wray can lead the FBI independently from political influence, particularly from President Trump, is sure to be a theme throughout Wednesday’s nomination hearing.

Mr. Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey amid an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

In his opening statement, Mr. Wray said he learned a great deal about “playing it straight and following the facts” from FBI agents he worked alongside as a line prosecutor early in his career.

And he promised, if confirmed, to lead an independent bureau.

“If I am given the honor of leading this agency, I will never allow the FBI’s work to be driven by anything other than the facts, the law, and the impartial pursuit of justice. Period. Full stop,” Mr. Wray said. “My loyalty is to the Constitution and the rule of law. They have been my guideposts throughout my career, and I will continue to adhere to them no matter the test.”

Mr. Wray, a private attorney who last worked for the Justice Department in 2005, earned high marks from both law enforcement groups and former colleagues.

A coalition of 100 former U.S. attorneys, including former Attorney General Eric Holder, submitted a letter supporting his nomination and referring to him as an “effective leader with unassailable integrity, judgment and courage.”

“Chris has a proven track record of following facts and law independent of favor or influence,” the U.S. attorneys wrote. “His legal credentials, law enforcement and national security background — as well as his success in managing and overseeing large complex organizations, investigations and crises — make him an exceptional candidate to lead the FBI.”

Mr. Wray joined the Justice Department in 1997 and worked as a a federal prosecutor in Georgia, where he worked under former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates. In 2001, he took a job with the DOJ in Washington, serving as an associate deputy attorney general where he focused on handling the fallout from the 2001 terrorist attacks.

He last worked for the DOJ in 2005, when he served as assistant attorney general in charge of the criminal division. In that position, which required Senate confirmation, he worked closely with the FBI and supervised the Justice Department’s work on criminal cases and its efforts to combat terrorism.

In a Senate questionnaire, Mr. Wray described handling counterterrorism and counterespionage cases as the biggest part of his workload at the Justice Department from 2003 to 2005, saying he worked closely with the FBI and U.S. attorneys across the country. He also counted the case against 9/11 terrorist Zacarias Moussaoui, terrorist financing investigations and prosecutions against Colombian narco-terrorist groups such as FARC as among the most significant investigations he participated in during that time.