FBI director nominee Chris Wray told a Senate committee that he was dedicated to supporting Robert Mueller’s ongoing special counsel’s investigation and would “absolutely” notify lawmakers of any efforts to tamper with the probe.

“I am very committed to supporting Director Mueller in the special counsel investigation in whatever way is appropriate for me to do that,” Mr. Wray said during his confirmation hearing Wednesday. “I would consider an effort to tamper with Director Mueller’s investigation to be unacceptable and inappropriate and would need to be dealt with very sternly and appropriately indeed.”

Mr. Wray was asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein about the degree to which he would keep lawmakers apprised of any attempts to interfere with the investigation if he was confirmed to oversee the FBI.

If he became aware of such an attempt, Mr. Wray said he would alert the committee as long as he could legally take such action, noting that he would consult with Justice Department counsel to ensure he could share information with lawmakers.

Mr. Wray’s would-be predecessor FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Trump amid an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possibly collusion with members of the Trump campaign. Mr. Trump initially said he lost confidence in Mr. Comey but later said the firing relieved great pressure he had faced because of Russia. The firing is reportedly among the matters the special counsel is investigating.

Mr. Wray said Wednesday he hadn’t spoken to anyone at the White House about Mr. Comey’s firing but that it did come up during a conversation with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. He said Mr. Rosenstein brought up the firing to say that because Mr. Mueller had taken over the Russia investigation, it made for a “better landscape” for Mr. Wray to take the position.