One of President Donald Trump’s most ardent critics said he was “impressed” with Christopher Wray’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee: Sen. Al Franken.

Mr. Trump’s pick to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation navigated so well through over 4 hours of questioning by lawmakers on Wednesday that Mr. Franken gave him a rhetorical tip of the hat.

“Mr. Wray, I have been very impressed with our meeting. I’ve been impressed with your testimony here today,” the Democrat from Minnesota said. “You’ve come here at a hard time. This is under very extraordinary circumstances, and I thank you for your willingness to take on this job, and looking around, I’m feeling that you’ve had a good hearing today, and best of luck to you.”

Mr. Way said the compliment meant a lot to him.

Some inquiries fielded by Mr. Way revolved around Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation of Russian interference into the U.S. presidential election, whether the agency is on a “witch hunt” against Mr. Trump or his associates, and the appropriate response to an unlawful order.

“My loyalty is to the Constitution, to the rule of law and to the mission of the FBI,” Mr. Way said. “And no one asked me for any kind of loyalty oath at any point during this process, and I sure as heck didn’t offer one.”