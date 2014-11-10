Another Democrat has announced his bid to unseat Rep. Darrell Issa in the 2018 midterm elections.

The Los Angeles Times reported that real estate investor Paul Kerr entered the race this week in California’s 49th Congressional District — joining fellow Democratic challengers Doug Applegate, a retired Marine Corps colonel, and Mike Levin, an environmental attorney.

Last year, Mr. Issa defeated Mr. Applegate, a political newcomer, by a mere 0.5 percent in the district, which Hillary Clinton carried by 7.5 percentage points over Donald Trump.

Mr. Issa is viewed as one of the most vulnerable House Republicans in the midterm elections.

The district includes Camp Pendelton and runs along the coast from Mission Viejo to La Jolla, and stretches inland to Escondido.