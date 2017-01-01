The Washington Redskins don’t need a running back, but Redskins fans will be able to appreciate the sentiment of free agent running back DeAngelo Williams.

Williams told ESPN’s Adam Schefter he would never play for the Dallas Cowboys and their “extremely annoying” fans. Williams said he grew up a San Francisco 49ers fan.

“The Cowboys, they win. They just don’t ever show up during the playoffs,” Williams said. “They always disappear in the playoffs. I’ve got a great depiction of the Cowboys’ fan base. During the regular season last year, they were on cloud nine. You couldn’t tell them anything because they were going to win the ‘ship — that’s all they said.

“Fans just got extremely super annoying. Then, the minute they lose, they either got cheated, somebody was hurt — the excuses start flowing. It’s just amazing to me. That fan base just in general can’t handle defeat. Still, to this day, they say that the Dez Bryant catch against the Green Bay Packers was a catch!”

Williams, 34, rushed for 343 yards in nine games last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent nine years with the Carolina Panthers.

He is two years removed from having 1,274 yards from the line of scrimmage after filling in for Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, who appeared in only six games in 2015.

Williams also ruled out playing for three other teams: the Panthers, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns.