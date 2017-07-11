President Trump tweeted in defense of his eldest son on Wednesday, slamming the media’s reporting of a New York Times story that said Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian attorney who reportedly had compromising information on political opponent Hillary Clinton during last year’s presidential campaign.

“My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!” he tweeted.

Mr. Trump Jr. appeared on Fox News Tuesday to clarify The New York Times story, hours after releasing his emails on the meeting.

He said on Fox News that he probably would have done things differently, but at the time he didn’t think much of it, even calling it “a wasted 20 minutes.”

The president accused the media of making up sources as well.

“Remember, when you hear the words ‘sources say’ from the Fake Media, often times those sources are made up and do not exist,” the president tweeted.