Former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile — who used her relationship with CNN to feed Hillary Clinton debate questions — announced she’ll soon publish a book titled: “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House.”

The book deal was announced Wednesday with a publication date set for the one-year anniversary of Mr. Trump’s election victory in November.

“I’ve been a Democrat all my life, but I’m an American first of all,” Ms. Brazile said in a release by the publishing house Hachette. “At a moment when our democracy is in crisis, it’s time to tell the truth about what went wrong in 2016. Our nation is under unprecedented assault, and if we don’t get the facts out, it will happen again — and worse than you can imagine.”

Hachette Book Group called the book “an explosive and revealing new look at the 2016 election: the first insider account of the Russian hacking of the DNC and the missteps by the Clinton campaign and Obama administration that enabled a Trump victory.”

“Donna’s first-person perspective is eye opening,” publisher Mauro DiPreta said. “She provides much-needed answers that shed a provocative and, at times, disturbing light on the historic 2016 election. Our hope is that ‘Hacks’ will not only set the record straight but also provide a cautionary tale for future elections.”

Ms. Brazile served as interim DNC chair last year after the WikiLeaks release of internal DNC emails caused Debbie Wasserman Schultz to resign.

She drew significant controversy during the election when a second hack of emails exposed an effort by her to slip debate questions to Mrs. Clinton before a Democratic party primary debate broadcast on CNN. For months, the Democratic party operative denied using her relationship with CNN to forward any questions to Mrs. Clinton.

In March, Ms. Brazile wrote an essay for Time magazine about the unprecedented 2016 election hacks and admitted what she’d done.

“Among the many things I did in my role as a Democratic operative and [Democratic National Committee] Vice Chair prior to assuming the interim DNC Chair position was to share potential town hall topics with the Clinton campaign,” she wrote. “Sending those emails was a mistake I will forever regret.”