Rep. Eric Swalwell said Wednesday that Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Russian lawyer during the campaign last year isn’t that surprising.

“To me and to many people, it’s not shocking. It’s not bizarre. It fits the picture. It would be shocking if they were meeting with Australians,” Mr. Swalwell, California Democrat, said on MSNBC.

Mr. Swalwell said that although Mr. Trump Jr. is not a political figure, or someone with political experience, a person at his level in the business world would also know better than to take a meeting with representation of a foreign power.

Mr. Trump Jr. characterized the meeting as opposition research with possible compromising information about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. He said no such information emerged, and the meeting was a waste of time.

“Most people, whether you have a background in politics or a background in business, would know that,” Mr. Swalwell said. “Ignorance is not a defense especially for a high-level executive like Donald Trump Jr.”