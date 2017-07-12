PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A fire has destroyed football equipment belonging to a Rhode Island nonprofit organization two weeks before the start of the season.

WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2u7beKa ) the fire was started by unknown means July 6 near a storage locker behind Mount Pleasant High School in Providence.

The locker contained equipment belonging to the Providence 49ers, a football and cheerleading organization that supports between 250 to 300 kids. President of the organization Luis Aponte says about $15,000 worth of equipment has been destroyed.

A football coach says in a police report that he saw two males running from the fire. Police say the fire remains under investigation.

Team equipment manager Byron Almeida says the organization is making backup plans to keep the kids “off the streets” and on the field.

