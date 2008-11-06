Houston Nutt, who coached the Ole Miss football team from 2008-11, filed a lawsuit against the school Wednesday for violating its separation agreement with him, just a day before current Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze takes the podium at SEC media day.

In the suit, Nuttreportedly alleges that Freeze and Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork pushed a false narrative that many of the school’s numerous NCAA violations occurred during Nutt’s tenure.

The Ole Miss football program is currently serving a one-year, self-imposed bowl ban after an NCAA investigation found 21 allegations of violations.

According to USA Today’s Dan Wolken, the school has already acknowledged a number of these violations occurred, but plans to dispute the charges of a lack of institutional control and Freeze’s failure to monitor.

In his time at Ole Miss, Nutt led the Rebels to a 24-26 record, and was fired after a disappointing 2-10 season in 2011.