LOGAN, Utah (AP) - A Former Utah State University football player will spend 12 days in jail before transferring schools after he pleaded guilty to stealing a PlayStation and games and accessories for the console.

The Herald Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2tNanMk ) Tuesday that Troy Murray was sentenced to a combined total of one year in jail, with the majority of time served.

Murray and teammate Jaylan Brown were arrested in early April after a police investigation into the items being stolen from a home led back to them. Police say Murray and Brown pawned the stolen items off at a shop in the Salt Lake area.

Murray pleaded guilty in a negotiated plea deal that included a reduction of the theft charge from a felony to a misdemeanor.

