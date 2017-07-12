PROVO, Utah (AP) - Candidates vying to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz say former President Barack Obama’s health care law should be repealed in favor of a more free-market system.

The Congressional hopefuls met for the first debate of the race on Tuesday and health care was a major topic of conversation.

Three of the candidates were Republicans: Provo mayor John Curtis, former lawmaker Christopher Herrod, and Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge.

They struck similar notes on how to reduce health care costs, touting market competition and individual choice.

The candidates will face off in a Republican primary election in August, and the winner will go up against Democratic physician Kathie Allen and other third-party candidates.

Allen didn’t appear at the debate hosted by the conservative group Americans for Prosperity.