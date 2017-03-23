Janet Yellen, who chairs the Federal Reserve, on Wednesday told Congress that more hikes to a key benchmark interest rate are “likely appropriate” in the coming years to keep the economy moving.

Mrs. Yellen said the labor market is strengthening and that economic growth appears to have rebounded in the second quarter of 2017.

“Additional gradual rate hikes are likely to be appropriate over the next few years to sustain the economic expansion and return inflation to our 2 percent goal,” said Mrs. Yellen, testifying before the House Financial Services Committee.

The Federal Reserve’s board moved its key interest rate near zero in the wake of the 2008 economic downturn. It’s raised the target rate several times since late last year, and the rate now sits at a range of 1 to 1.25 percent — still low by historical standards.

“At present, I see roughly equal odds that the U.S. economy’s performance will be somewhat stronger or somewhat less strong than we currently project,” Mrs. Yellen said.

She said “considerable uncertainty” always accompanies the economic outlook, naming possible changes in fiscal and other government policies in the U.S. as one source of uncertainty.

The board’s most recent economic forecast projected an increase in gross domestic product (GDP) of about 2 percent in the next several years and beyond.

That’s in line with projections from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), but shy of the 3 percent growth level the Trump administration included in the second half of its 10-year budget plan.