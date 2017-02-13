A federal judge late Tuesday halted the deportation of hundreds of illegal immigrants from Iraq, dealing at least a tentative blow to the Trump administration in a case that could signal even greater judicial intrusion into immigration policy.

In a case resounding with major implications for big separation of powers questions, District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith said federal courts have the power to step in and be a final appeal in immigration cases, even though Congress had tried to limit their powers and give the executive branch full control of deportations.

Judge Goldsmith, an Obama appointee to the bench, overruled Congress and said he had to step in to save the Iraqis from immediate deportation, saying otherwise they risked “death, torture or other grave persecution” back home.

“Under the law, the federal district courts are generally the ‘first responders’ when rights guaranteed by the Constitution require protection,” the judge wrote. “In fulfillment of that mission, this Court concludes that it has jurisdiction in this case to preserve the fundamental right of habeas corpus and the duty to do so.”

His decision, though, leaves murderers, rapists and other serious criminals in the U.S. — for now.

Homeland Security had arrested several hundred Iraqis in May and June, and agents had their eye on 1,000 more who have been ordered deported but who had never been sent home because the Iraqi government had refused to cooperate in their removal.

That all changed earlier this year when Iraq, in order to earn its way off President Trump’s travel ban policy, agreed to start taking back its deportees — freeing agents to go after the backlog that had built up over the years.

Many of the Iraqis are Chaldeans, a sect of Catholics who have become targets for oppression in their home country. Their numbers have shrunk dramatically as they’ve fled first the violence of the post-U.S. invasion, and more recently the brutality of the Islamic State.

The Chaldeans didn’t dispute that they’d been ordered deported, but argued actually going home could mean a death sentence.

In court, the Trump administration had argued that district court judges didn’t have power to review deportations, saying the law was quite clear on that point.

Judge Goldsmith agreed that the law precluded his review — but said that violated the constitution, and he said he would step in anyway to protect rights.

The judge said making matters worse for the government was its decision to target more than 1,400 Iraqis at once. He said that stretched the ability of immigration lawyers to help their defense.

Iraqis say they want a chance to reargue their deportation cases now, given the changing circumstances in their home country. They say that no matter what the criminal charges, the immigrants have completed their sentences in the U.S. justice system and sending them back home to potential death is unfair.

Some of the Iraqis have been under deportation orders for more than 30 years.

Homeland Security says their crimes include murder and rape.

The Trump administration says that if the Iraqis had wanted to revisit their cases, they could have filed a petition at any time in recent years, and they shouldn’t have waited until they were finally picked up for deportation.

Judge Goldsmith, though, said it made no sense for the migrants to pay what could amount to tens of thousands of dollars to reopen their cases when Iraq wasn’t taking back deportees, and there was no real fear of being kicked out.