Mike Pence’s spokesman said Wednesday that the vice president was “not aware” of any meetings between Donald Trump Jr. and any Russian officials.

“That stuff, the special prosecutor and counsels are looking at. The entire time I’ve known him, he’s been entirely focused on talking to the American people,” Marc Lotter said on Fox News, regarding Mr. Pence.

Mr. Lotter referred to the statement from the vice president’s office released on Tuesday that said Mr. Pence was “not aware” of the meeting, which took place prior to him joining the campaign.

“He said yesterday he was not aware of that meeting, which took place a month before he joined the campaign,” Mr. Lotter reiterated.

He added that the Russia case should not be part of the White House’s focus and instead should be focused on the domestic agenda.

Mr. Pence’s statements via his spokesman come on the heels of revelations that President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., met with a Russian lawyer pitched to him as representing the government last year in the heat of the campaign. Mr. Trump Jr. was led to believe the lawyer may have compromising information on his father’s political opponent Hillary Clinton.