LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to GOP-friendly Kentucky as Senate Republicans continue their internal wrangling on health care legislation.

The Bluegrass state is among those with the most at stake as Republicans seek to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Pence plans to join Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in Lexington for a meeting with Kentuckians who say they’ve been hurt by the Affordable Care Act.

Kentucky Republicans say the law is on a “downward spiral” and welcomed Pence’s visit as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tries to orchestrate its overhaul.

But former Gov. Steve Beshear says the event is another example of President Donald Trump’s administration “choosing to put politics over people.”

Beshear, a Democrat, has been among the biggest advocates for Obama’s law, which he used to expand health care coverage to many more Kentuckians.