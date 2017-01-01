How much are the Washington Redskins worth? Nearly $3 billion, according to Forbes.

The business magazine released its annual 50 most valuable sports teams list Wednesday and the Redskins ranked 11th. Forbes listed the Redskins’ value as $2.95 billion, a four percent increase from the previous year.

The Redskins actually dropped three spots after being ranked in eighth place in 2016, even with the four percent increase in total value. Washington, though, is the fifth most valuable NFL franchise.

Forbes ranked the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers ahead of them. The Cowboys came in No. 1 overall, worth a reported $4.3 billion.

The Giants ($3.1 billion), 49ers ($3 billion) and the Los Angeles Lakers ($3 billion) all jumped the Redskins this year.

Redskins owner Daniel Synder is by no means hurting. He bought the team in 1999 for a reported $800 million. The team’s operating income, according to Forbes, is $115 million.

When Forbes first released the list in 2011, the Redskins were worth “only” $1.55 billion.