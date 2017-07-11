An overwhelming amount of Republican voters still want lawmakers to work on repealing and replacing Obamacare, according to a new poll.

In the Politico/Morning Consult survey, 67 percent of Republicans want to repeal and replace Obamacare despite the setbacks and complications in both the House and Senate, but 54 percent also want Republicans to work with Democrats on the bill.

Overall, only 40 percent of voters want the legislation repealed and replaced, while 47 percent think they should move on to other issues.

On President Trump’s role in the debate, 27 percent think he’s too involved, while 21 percent say he isn’t involved enough, and 33 percent say he has had the right amount of involvement.

The poll was conducted from July 7 to 9 with 1,983 registered voters and a 2-percent margin of error.