SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - The Woodbury County sheriff says he intends to obey the Iowa Supreme Court and keep civilian guns out of the county courthouse.

The Sioux City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2t40cWe ) that Sheriff Dave Drew said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that he plans to keep enforcing the courthouse security program, which includes use of metal detectors. On June 20 the high court banned weapons in courthouses statewide, saying it had a duty to promote safety in the courts.

Officials in Woodbury and other Iowa counties have since wondered aloud whether the order conflicts with a new state law expanding gun rights. Board Chairman Matthew Ung said Tuesday the county supervisors’ stance is to ensure that laws passed by the Legislature are followed, to avoid threats of lawsuits by gun owners.

