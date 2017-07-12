PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota’s Republican U.S. senators say that a revised GOP health care bill will move Senate Republicans closer to replacing former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell planned to release an altered bill Thursday to Republican senators. The effort comes after McConnell abandoned his initial plan because of GOP opposition.

South Dakota Republicans John Thune and Mike Rounds stopped short of pledging to vote for the forthcoming incarnation, but both said the revamped measure has a better chance of passing through their chamber.

Thune says the goal is to bring stability to insurance markets, make coverage more affordable and “liberate” people from the Obama law’s mandates.

South Dakota Democratic Party Executive Director Sam Parkinson says a few “cosmetic changes” won’t change the fact that the bill will hurt South Dakota residents.