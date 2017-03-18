Rep. Steve King said Wednesday that Donald Trump Jr. should’ve vetted the email about a possible Russian source, who reportedly had compromising information on his father’s political opponent Hillary Clinton, prior to taking the meeting.

“I think if I knew the individual, and he said he knew he did, I would’ve kicked it down the chain,” Mr. King, Iowa Republican, said on CNN.

He said that Mr. Trump Jr. did seem a little “overly eager” in the emails about the meeting, which Mr. Trump Jr. published on his Twitter feed Tuesday.

But Mr. King said the bigger concern is that this Russia investigation will continue to grow and create the need for a massive investigation, further preventing the Republicans from enacting their domestic agenda.

“If this continues, this immobilization of the presidency, it’s going to force this Congress to do a complete and thorough investigation, including the 650,000 emails from [former Rep.] Anthony Weiner,” he said.

Mr. Weiner’s emails were discovered by the FBI just before the election last fall causing a re-opening of the Clinton server case. Mr. Weiner’s wife, Human Abedin is a long-time adviser to Mrs. Clinton and was a top aide on the campaign. She reportedly forwarded emails from Mrs. Clinton to her husband to print out for her. The FBI determined there was no new information from the emails and closed the case again.