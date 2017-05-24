A reservation system used by Trump Hotels has suffered a security breach affecting guests of 14 properties operated by the president’s privately owned company.

“We recently learned of an incident involving unauthorized access to guest information associated with certain hotel reservations,” Trump Hotels warned in a letter sent to customers late last month and made public on Tuesday.

“The unauthorized party was able to access payment card information for some hotel reservations at certain properties,” the notice said, “…including cardholder name, payment card number, card expiration date and potentially card security code. In some cases, the unauthorized party also was able to access guest name, email, phone number, address and other information.”

The breach affected 14 Trump-branded hotels in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, U.K. and Brazil, including Trump International in Washington, D.C., five blocks away from President Trump’s primary Pennsylvania Avenue residence.

Trump Hotel records weren’t specifically targeted, according to the notice, but were compromised as a result of a previously disclosed security breach involving Sabre Hospitality Solutions and its popular SynXis Central Reservations system, a platform used by about 32,000 properties including Trump Hotels and Four Seasons locations, among others.

Sabre said in quarterly filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in May that it was “investigating an incident of unauthorized access to payment information contained in a subset of hotel reservations” processed through SynXis. The investigation ultimately found that an unauthorized party had gained access to Trump Hotel records last August and maintained that access into March 2017, seven months later.

Sabre is currently working with Trump Hotels, cybersecurity specialists, law enforcement officials and affected payment card brands in the security breach’s aftermath, the letter to customers said.

“The privacy and protection of our guests’ information is a matter we take very seriously,” Trump Hotels said.

While Trump properties weren’t directly targeted in the Sabre breach, the incident nonetheless marks the third significant cybersecurity event in three years for the president’s hotel chain. Trump Hotels had its computers hacked in 2014 and 2016, and agreed to pay $50,000 in fines to the New York Attorney General’s Office last year for failing to notify affected customers in a timely matter.