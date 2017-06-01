President Trump said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have preferred if Hillary Clinton won the presidential election last year.

In an interview with Christian Broadcasting Network founder Pat Robertson at the White House, Mr. Trump tried to debunk claims that Russia wanted to help him win the election.

He said that conclusion is illogical because Mrs. Clinton would have made America weaker as president, something Mr. Putin presumably wants.

“We are the most powerful country in the world and we are getting more and more powerful because I’m a big military person,” Mr. Trump said. “As an example, if Hillary had won, our military would be decimated. Our energy would be much more expensive. That’s what Putin doesn’t like about me. And that’s why I say, why would he want me? Because from day one I wanted a strong military, he doesn’t want to see that.”

The full interview is airing Thursday night on the “700 Club.”

The president said his energy policies are far more threatening to Russia’s economy than Mrs. Clinton’s clean-energy plans would have been.

“From day one I want fracking and everything else to get energy prices low and to create tremendous energy,” he said. “We’re going to be self-supporting, we just about are now. We’re going to be exporting energy – he [Mr. Putin] doesn’t want that. He would like Hillary where she wants to have windmills. He would much rather have that because energy prices would go up and Russia as you know relies very much on energy.”

Mr. Trump said of his former rival, “There are many things that I do that are the exact opposite of what he would want. So what I keep hearing about that he would have rather had Trump, I think ‘probably not,’ because when I want a strong military, you know she wouldn’t have spent the money on military. When I want tremendous energy, we’re opening up coal, we’re opening up natural gas, we’re opening up fracking, all the things that he would hate, but nobody ever mentions that.”