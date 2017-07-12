Amid the latest drumbeat of Russia allegations in the media, President Trump said Wednesday that the White House is working “perfectly” and that he’s not distracted by cable news.

“The W.H. is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “I have very little time for watching T.V.”

The president was apparently responding to reports that he is fuming about media coverage of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who revealed Tuesday a series of emails about a meeting he held with a Russian lawyer during the campaign while seeking dirt on Hillary Clinton.

On the heels of the younger Trump’s revelations, there are also reports of renewed infighting among White House aides and concern from the president’s advisers about the political damage.

Mr. Trump also retweeted a Washington Times article about Democrats having willfully used Russian disinformation to attack him during the campaign.

“Why aren’t the same standards placed on the Democrats,” Mr. Trump said. “Look what Hillary Clinton may have gotten away with. Disgraceful!”

The president, who is departing Washington for Paris Wednesday night, hasn’t been seen in public in the U.S. since he returned last weekend from a summit in Europe.