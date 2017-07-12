LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The University of Arkansas at Little Rock says it will conduct a study on whether the school should add a football and marching band program.

The university says it will collaborate with the city and the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism on the study, which is expected to take about six to seven months.

Earlier this year, a group of students submitted a petition with 1,000 signatures calling for a football program. Chancellor Andrew Rogerson says he’s also heard from alumni, community leaders and business leaders who want a football program.

Athletic director Chasse Conque says the study will look at all aspects of starting a football program, including both a startup and annual cost.

The university’s football team disbanded after the 1955 season.