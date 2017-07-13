What if there were an app like Uber Eats, but for the airport? There is now.

Available for free download on Google Play and iOS, Airport Sherpa promises users a way to order food delivered to them straight to their departure gate, Travel Weekly reported Thursday.

As of this publication, the app is available at BWI Marshall International Airport, but company officials hope to add as many as 15 more by the end of next year, according to Travel Weekly.

Airport Sherpa levies a service charge of $3.99 to $7.99, varying based on the distance between the airport eatery you choose and your destination. Customers can also use the app to schedule a pick-up from an airport restaurant.

Travelers who like to plan ahead can use a scheduling feature as far as one week out to plan a meal delivery, the travel website said.

Worried about the food getting lost because of a travel delay or gate reassignment? No worries: “[T]he app is programmed to know when a flight is delayed, a gate location changes or a connection is altered,” Travel Weekly reported.